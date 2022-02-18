Story continues below advertisement

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I spent hours weaving through the pro-Trump mob, interviewing anti-government mercenaries and families duped into believing the 2020 election had been stolen. As rioters climbed the Capitol walls and bludgeoned an overwhelmed police force, they cracked a defense we thought impenetrable: democracy itself.”

2 Forced into marriage at age 15

Sasha K. Taylor is a survivor of a forced child marriage. “I am a U.S. citizen, ethnically Pashtun, born in Karachi, Pakistan, and raised in Arizona,” Taylor says. “In the early 1990s, I was a girl like any other — one who loved writing in her diary, Stephen King novels and the New Kids on the Block (especially Joey).

“Then one day, I got off the school bus and everything changed.”

3 A high schooler on CRT

Christiane Calixte is a junior at the Berkeley Carroll School in Brooklyn. “As a Black high school junior, I have to say: The backlash I’ve seen against the teaching of critical race theory is unbelievable,” Calixte says.

“In most schools, as has been well established, critical race theory — an approach to analyzing the intersection of race, history and the law, generally reserved for higher education — isn’t even being taught. And yet, since January 2021, according to Education Week, more than 30 states ‘have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism’ in K-12 schools.

4 A father killed on 9/11

Kimberly Rex is a writer in New York. Her father, Vincent Litto, a vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald, was killed on Sept. 11, 2001. “Losing someone on 9/11 was like watching them disappear. They were there, and then they weren’t,” Rex writes. “On Sept. 10, 2001, I ate dinner beside my father in our Staten Island home. I was 19 and sat at his left, as usual. I watched him shake spoonfuls of grated cheese onto his soup. He was right next to me: flesh and bones, salt-and-pepper hair and a sharp nose.

“The next day, the plane hit. Fire raged and smoke billowed. Then the floor where he stood, the walls, the ceilings and the windows crumbled away into dust.

“And the people inside disappeared.”

5 The indignities of old age

Elaine Soloway, a Chicago-based writer, is the author of the memoir “The Division Street Princess” and other books. The Emmy Award-winning television series “Transparent” was created by Soloway’s child Joey Soloway and inspired by their family.

“You know the scene: A white-haired woman sits in a wheelchair. Her head lists to one side. There are banners and balloons celebrating her 100th birthday. Caregivers and relatives clap as they help her blow out her candles. And atop the head of this woman — who has survived all these years and most likely buried many dear ones — is a child’s party hat,” Soloway says.

“That sort of thing makes me livid.”