Nadeau even sponsored emergency legislation to reinstate the vaccine rules. But Thursday evening, she threw in the towel, stating in a news release, “We did not have a path to the nine votes needed to pass an emergency measure.”

I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. Regardless of where the city’s politicians finally end up on vaccine rules, as a senior citizen with a couple of health issues, I’m going to keep my vaccine card up to date and plan to mask in stores, on busy sidewalks and wherever it’s hard to maintain six feet of distance. And I will continue the practice until an all-clear is received from credible public health authorities such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the uproar, both in D.C. and nationwide, over coronavirus vaccines and mask mandates is striking. The opposition seems to liken all sorts of restrictions to an abrogation of basic human rights. “I have a God-given right to not get jabbed or cover my face!” “Government can’t tell me what to do!” Or so the arguments go.

To which vaccine and mask proponents reply: “The unvaccinated and unmasked are selfish ignoramuses who are recklessly endangering their fellow citizens, including young children, the vulnerable and the immunocompromised. They deserve shame and condemnation.”

And these days, at least with the covid issue, civil authorities seem to enjoy little standing with either side.

Story continues below advertisement

That is as opposed to earlier times and other emergencies.

On Wednesday, I joined a virtual meeting of the Foggy Bottom West End Village to reminisce about life in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Northwest Washington in the 1940s and early 1950s. The talk covered the waterfront, segregation, social and economic life, and the bad and good times. Thinking back to that period and history, I realize that the country responded to challenges in ways that could not succeed today.

Advertisement

Ever heard of air-raid wardens?

After the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the country was afraid of bombs being dropped on the U.S. mainland. Authorities in D.C. created a civilian defense force against enemy planes — an early-warning system — a multitude of local volunteer wardens trained to conduct blackout drills in response to air-raid alarm signals.

Story continues below advertisement

I remember our neighbor, Mr. Christmas — yes, that was his real name — wearing a white helmet and equipped with a whistle and flashlight, cruising our block on L Street NW. He made sure my family elders pulled down the blinds, closed drapes and extinguished any lights that might attract bombs from foreign aircraft.

There were trained air-raid wardens — Black and White — across the then-racially segregated District of Columbia. And we were expected — Black and White — to universally comply with blackout orders.

Advertisement

Imagine how that would go over today. Somebody pulling cars off the street, banging on doors, walking up and down the street blowing a whistle, demanding — not asking — upon pain of penalty that homes be darkened and all air-raid-drill instructions obeyed. Not in today’s America.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine mandates?

This isn’t about something I read in a book. We Stevens Elementary School students were lined up and marched from our classroom to a large room where Dr. Dotson gave us vaccine shots. No one told us what the shots were or why we had to get them. They could have been for smallpox, diphtheria, measles or all three. Either way: zip, stick and back to class.

Our parents had only one responsibility — get us to school on time. Could it happen that way again?

Not in today’s D.C. or anywhere else across America’s fruited plain.

Advertisement

Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. Maybe we are starting to turn the corner. But we still need more people vaccinated. How to do it? Have we safely reached the point where mask mandates can be lifted? How will we know, and whom do we trust to tell us? Not lofty questions begging for erudite answers from on high but from knowledgeable authorities entrusted to lead.

For me, it’s not all that complicated, or worth a fistfight. As with the air-raid warden and Dr. Dotson, we ultimately trusted they knew what they were doing. It comes down to that.