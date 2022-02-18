Let’s start with Cheney. Her outspoken opposition to Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, along with her involvement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee investigating the incident, has put her beyond the pale for loads of Republicans. She almost certainly would lose a one-on-one challenge from a credible conservative, and Hageman seems to fit that bill.

Hageman was Wyoming’s national Republican committeewoman before she stepped down to launch a gubernatorial campaign in 2018, finishing third in the GOP primary. Her opening video in her bid for Cheney’s congressional seat makes the most of her deep Wyoming roots and Cheney’s apostasy, arguing that the congresswoman no longer “rides for the brand.” In other words, she’s betrayed the people and party who backed her.

Cheney’s hope is that a combination of her financial advantage, a divided field and Wyoming’s election laws allows her to make it through her primary challenge. The winner of the contest need only take a plurality to prevail, which is exactly what happened in Hageman’s statewide defeat. The winner, current Gov. Mark Gordon, won with only 33 percent of the vote. Moreover, he defeated a Trump-backed candidate, the late multimillionaire businessman Foster Friess, who finished second with 26 percent.

Hageman has yet to clear the anti-Cheney field, which includes four other declared candidates, including state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who has raised more than $630,000. Meanwhile, Cheney is sitting on more than $4.7 million, a tremendous sum to spend in tiny Wyoming. She can also benefit from a law that allows voters who are not registered Republicans to join the party on Election Day, a provision that Trump allies are trying to repeal. Cheney hopes these factors will allow her to overcome her unpopularity and win renomination without a majority.

Other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are in better shape than Cheney. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) has also drawn a Trump-backed challenger, political neophyte Joe Kent. Despite raising more than $1.3 million, Kent has not cleared the field either, with four other Republicans challenging Herrera Beutler. Washington does not have party primaries; instead, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election. A recent poll from the Trafalgar Group showed a Democrat leading the pack, with Kent and Herrera Beutler closely bunched for second. With $1.6 million in the bank and the state’s election allowing her to garner primary votes from non-Republicans, Herrera Beutler could easily prevail.

Reps. Dan Newhouse (Wash.) and Peter Meijer (Mich.) are two other Republicans who voted for impeachment and look well placed to turn back Trump-backed challengers. Newhouse will benefit from Washington’s top-two primary law as well, and Trump only recently endorsed a Newhouse opponent — Loren Culp, the Republican nominee for Washington governor in 2020. Culp’s congressional campaign had been foundering before Trump got in; he only had $30,000 on hand to start the year.

Trump’s pick against the personally wealthy Meijer, John Gibbs, was also in bad financial shape. He had raised only $51,000 from people other than himself by the end of 2021, and shares the field with three other GOP challengers. Meijer is sitting on more than $1 million in the bank and only has to win a plurality to win renomination.

Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra has even tougher odds to surmount. He was endorsed by Trump to take on longtime incumbent Fred Upton, who also voted for impeachment, but redistricting threw both of them into the same seat as Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Republican who voted against impeachment. Upton has not yet decided whether he will run for reelection. Carra is thus stuck with a poor hand: If Upton does run, conservatives upset over Upton’s relative moderation and impeachment vote can vote for Huizenga in a three-way race. If Upton drops out, Carra has no way to distinguish himself from the incumbent.