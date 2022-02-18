In my case, 22 years ago, as a premenopausal woman, the words I heard were “Women bleed all the time.” Had it not been for a change of insurance providers and the opportunity to meet a gynecologist who took my symptoms seriously and ordered appropriate tests, I doubt I would be here to write this letter. The diagnosis: ovarian cancer. I was fortunate that it was discovered at a relatively early stage and I had excellent care from three oncologists.
Ms. Kral’s story, too, has a happy ending, but at great cost in every way to her and her family.
