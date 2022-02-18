The article mentioned that the objective of expressways built through cities in the 1960s was to improve economic opportunity, and it focused on the financial impact from eminent domain. But the damage wreaked by urban expressways goes well beyond that and continues to this day. These expressways took homes away through eminent domain, segregated cities, destroyed historic housing and neighborhoods, and facilitated “white flight” to the suburbs. This occurred in cities across the country, including D.C. and Flint, Mich., my hometown.