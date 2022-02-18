But they’re not.

The background is familiar to anyone who pays federal taxes. The IRS and millions of taxpayers have been plagued by identity fraud for years. Impostors have claimed other people’s tax refunds before the real returns were even filed. They have collected billions in covid-19 relief benefits using stolen identities. To stem the bleeding, the IRS contracted with ID.me, a private identity verification firm. That firm uses, among other things, face recognition technology to match applicants’ video photos to the pictures on their driver’s license or passport.

The plan sent Congress into a tizzy. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) complained that “many facial recognition technologies are biased in ways that negatively impact vulnerable groups, including people of color, women, and seniors.” Fifteen Republican senators objected that the face recognition system threatened to make taxpayers “pay the toll of giving up their most personal information, biometric data.”

Cowed by the accusations of bias and privacy, the IRS announced that it will “transition away” from face recognition. But both accusations are false, and the price that you and I will pay for this panicky retreat is enormous.

It’s true that the earliest face recognition algorithms had a small but real bias issue. In a 2012 study, face-recognition algorithms were successful at matching faces of White people almost 95 percent of the time, but the figure was just 89 or 90 percent for Black people and women. That didn’t last long. By 2018, the National Institute of Standards and Technology found “massive gains in accuracy” in the best algorithms, with error rates that were up to 50 times lower than their study conducted in 2013. The next year, two Department of Homeland Security agencies tested the technology in the field, and reported similar improvements in error rates, with virtually no race and gender differences.

The senators’ privacy beef is even less persuasive. The IRS technology would essentially do what the lobby security guards I encounter every day are supposed to do — check my face against the picture on my ID. And having a group of senators call my face “biometric data” doesn’t make it any more private; I still expose it to everyone I pass on the street, and to the governments that issued my driver’s license and passport. Not to mention the dozens of photos I’ve posted on social media. Just how much is my privacy invaded if ID.me and the IRS get one more picture of me so I can safely access my tax returns and refunds? The senators didn’t say.

In short, the privacy and equity benefits of dropping face recognition are tiny. But the harms are staggering. During the covid emergency, the government lost more than $100 billion to American, Russian, Chinese and Nigerian scammers using stolen American identities. Every day, more victims of identity theft find themselves trapped in a nightmare of lost funds, bad credit and sometimes even criminal charges.

We need better protection from such scams. Unfortunately, the substitute for face recognition being touted by its critics isn’t better. It’s worse. Wyden wants the IRS to switch to “verification by humans.” Talk about lose-lose. At this point, the technology is much better than humans: Even human “super-recognizers” can’t beat the algorithms. Their best accuracy rates are around 95 percent, well behind today’s machines, and ordinary mortals, with an error rate of about 81 percent, aren’t even close. They will almost certainly show more bias, too; humans are notorious for having trouble recognizing people outside their ethnic group.

Meanwhile, taxpayers would get worse service that costs more. If you’ve flown home from overseas in the past few years, you’ve probably skipped the customs line served by a human officer and headed straight for a kiosk that uses face recognition to match you to your passport. And I’ll wager money you never want to go back to the old system.

But when it comes to protecting yourself from identity theft, that’s exactly what the bipartisan critics in Congress want the IRS to do to you. Instead of a quick, automated process, you will wait on the phone to be verified by a human being. That human being will be working for the same understaffed IRS that has not even gotten around to opening and logging all the returns it received in the mail nearly two years ago.

But that’s what’s in store for all of us if the bipartisan group of congressional critics gets its way. If it’s any consolation, we probably won’t be on hold for the whole two years.