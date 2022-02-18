Males have some natural physical advantages after puberty, but athletics could be organized in a way that would work at all levels from secondary school to the Olympics. Sporting events that are now intended for “boys,” “men” and “gentlemen” could allow participation by everyone without regard to gender and might be better described as “open.” Events for “girls,” “women” and “ladies” could restrict participation to those born as females to provide a level playing field and give each participant an opportunity to triumph.
Sandy Harlow, Timonium, Md.