It was the first time she ever asked me that question, but it would not be the last. My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2010. As a nurse and educator with two master’s degrees and a doctorate, I was well equipped with clinical knowledge about her diagnosis. But all the books in the world could not have prepared me for the personal toll of seeing my mother slowly lose her memory.

My mom and dad immigrated to the United States from Cuba in the 1950s to seek a better life for our family. I was not quite 2 years old at the time. I grew up grateful for the opportunities that they gave me, and I wanted to give back to the country that took us in. That’s one of the reasons I became a nurse and began training others to be caregivers.

I thought I could easily assist my mother through her illness. At the time of her diagnosis, I had been training nurses for more than 45 years and had set up nursing programs at universities across the United States. And for a while, I did.

Eventually, my mom’s Alzheimer’s progressed, and she forgot how to make meals and needed help with bathing and other daily tasks. My father had died years before, and there was no other family member available to help consistently with her care. And after three years of caring for her by myself, I realized I needed the help of a professional caregiver.

Increasingly, my mother regressed to her native Spanish, so I set about finding a home care worker who was fluent in her mother tongue. In my small community in central Virginia, there’s a shortage of caregivers, and the Hispanic community, though vibrant and growing, is small.

I reached out to the Virginia Board of Nursing and designed a program that would be more accessible to immigrant and minority communities. At the time, entry requirements for training programs in Virginia were a huge obstacle to applicants whose first language is not English. People in lower-income groups were often weeded out by strict entry exams and expensive course fees. My curriculum attempted to reduce these barriers to entry while adhering to the standards that the state had set.

We opened Locust Grove’s Career Nursing Academy in May 2015. The academy’s certified nursing assistant program, which requires 145 hours of training and clinical practice over six weeks, has graduated more than 1,000 caregivers. Although we teach entirely in English, the academy has teachers who can translate and field questions in Spanish, German and Filipino/Tagalog, among other languages.

One student recently cared for a Spanish speaker in his 80s. When she spoke to the man in his native language, he wept. He had not conversed in Spanish in 11 years.

I was another beneficiary of the work of the academy I helped create: I was finally able to get supplemental home care for my mom. During the final years of her life, she was cared for by several Spanish-speaking certified nursing assistants who helped ensure that she got the care that she needed.

Every year, more families seek home care for their loved ones, but our country’s care economy has not kept up with the demand. As a nation, we don’t invest in our caregivers enough; many in our state make just $12 an hour, and the average home care worker nationwide earns just $17,200 a year.

We can fix the shortage of home care workers by properly funding the industry. President Biden’s economic plan would invest $150 billion to address the growing need for home care. Those funds would ensure that caregivers nationwide are able to get the training they need.

Paying caregivers better would help attract more workers to the industry. Last year, Virginia took needed steps to improve conditions for home care workers: The General Assembly voted to provide workers with 40 hours of paid sick leave per year, one-time bonuses of $1,000 and temporary wage increases through Medicare and Medicaid.

These policies, though helpful, do not address the long-term problem. Lawmakers must make home care a national priority. In doing so, our leaders have the opportunity to make home care accessible for millions of families.

My mom ended up living for more than seven years after her diagnosis — far longer than her doctors expected, which I credit to the great home care we provided her. All families should be fortunate enough to care for their loved ones at home if they choose.