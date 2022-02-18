This is a history of ideas about education and is well documented from the two perspectives: those who support dominant teaching theories and those who disagree. For the first, there are the writings of John Dewey, the best-known spokesperson for existing practices, compiled by Reginald D. Archambault (“John Dewey on Education,” 1964), as well as almost anything coming from the education establishment and the schools of education. The best-known spokesperson for those who disagree is E.D. Hirsch Jr., with “The Schools We Need and Why We Don’t Have Them” and others. There are, of course, numerous other publications discussing the weaknesses of dominant ideas. While teaching in a public high school, I learned that it is impossible to question prevailing doctrines because they are presented as being “best for the children.” I suggest that Mr. Daniels as well as any who share his viewpoint inform themselves about the history of U.S. public school education over the past hundred years and more.