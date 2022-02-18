Story continues below advertisement

The United States should welcome the assertion of a European security and defense identity. Geostrategically, Ukraine can never be part of NATO’s defensive alignment.

Advertisement

Robert Rudney, Washington

The writer retired in 2012 as senior adviser to the U.S. Department of the Air Force.

The autocratic ruler of a large and once-dominant European nation that has lost its empire but is dreaming of a return to former glories threatens to crush a newly independent but far smaller neighbor with overwhelming military force on the pretext of “protecting” an ethnic minority there, with which the larger nation claims kinship based on their common language and cultural heritage. Sound familiar? See Adolf Hitler’s seizure of the Sudetenland, with its large German-speaking population, from Czechoslovakia in 1938. The rest of Europe went along for the sake of “peace in our time.” Those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.

Story continues below advertisement

Joel Hoffman, Alexandria

As diplomats from most countries depart Kyiv, again a tyrannical dictator is about to make the case that “might makes right” [“Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs,’“ front page, Feb. 13]. Despite assurances otherwise, the United States and its allies will essentially stand by and watch a fledgling pro-Western democracy fall for lack of a credible deterrent short of global nuclear war.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In 1994, President Bill Clinton persuaded Ukraine to dismantle all of its nuclear weapons left over from the Soviet Union, likely tactical as well as strategic. This was in exchange for security assurances from the United States, Britain and Russia.

Will we ever learn?

Advertisement

Gary Gilbert, Potomac

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation has come back to haunt him. He thought his threat to invade Ukraine would keep Ukraine from fulfilling his worst nightmare: joining or becoming a de facto member of NATO.

Instead, it seems to have had an opposite effect: drawing Ukraine and the Atlantic alliance nations closer.

Mr. Putin underestimated the power that negative world opinion, backed by the threat of multinational military resources, could have on him and Russia as a result of his action against Ukraine.

The United States marshaled world opinion and the threat of military intervention against Mr. Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s willingness to put the crucial natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany at risk must prove to Putin that Germany is strongly behind the Atlantic alliance’s opposition to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.