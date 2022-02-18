On the other track, a handful of Republicans are trying to assemble reforms that will foil any such future Trump attempt — while carefully saying little about the gigantic elephant in the room, i.e. that the 2024 threat comes from Trump himself.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has a new piece outlining her support for reform that underscores this dynamic. In a way, Collins and other Republicans in her camp are trying to “Trump proof” our elections — behind Trump’s back. This hints at how reform might happen, if it is to happen at all.

Collins’s piece in the New York Times constitutes her most extensive remarks yet on the need to fix the Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA, which shapes how Congress counts presidential electors. (Sorry if you’re bored of hearing about the ECA, but this is important.)

Collins does note that the holes in the ECA are what created an avenue for Trump to try to overturn his loss. She points out that in pressuring his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to count Joe Biden’s electors, Trump tried to exploit the ECA’s lack of clarity on the vice president’s role.

Collins also points out that the ECA’s problems helped spark the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump incited his mob to attack the Capitol, where they tried to search out Pence and delay the count of electors, apparently acting on the idea that this procedural coup actually was possible.

And importantly, Collins declares, in a loaded phrase, that “legitimate political discourse” actually entails having a debate about ECA reform. That’s a subtle middle finger to the Republican National Committee’s defense of Jan. 6, which used that same phrase.

In short, this Collins moment represents something like a public break with the pro-insurrection wing of the GOP. It’s essentially a declaration that anti-insurrection Republicans must reform the ECA to put their votes where their mouths are.

That’s all good stuff. But we need to be sure that Collins and other Republicans who want reform are focused on the real threat, even if they don’t say so out loud.

That threat comes from Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). It’s also present in people such as David Perdue, the former senator mounting a Trump-backed Republican primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who committed the heresy of refusing to help Trump steal the election.

Collins’s piece suggests Republicans are examining ECA reforms that would clarify the vice president’s role and make it harder for Congress to invalidate legitimate electors (another thing Trump tried to make happen). Those things are essential.

But they’re not enough: We can’t only fight the last war here. Another threat comes from the possibility that in 2024, a single GOP governor might send fake electors for Trump, and a GOP-controlled House run by a Speaker McCarthy could count them.

As I’ve reported, if this happens, it might actually work under the current ECA. And there are basic additional reforms that would fix this.

Perdue is running for governor on a tacit promise to execute such a scheme; indeed, this is exactly why Trump supports him. Trump is pushing many other candidates for similar positions. And at this point, McCarthy is basically clipping Trump’s toenails for him, because his ambitions to become speaker depend on it.

Indeed, this is the context for understanding McCarthy’s new endorsement of the primary challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for the sin of wanting accountability for Jan. 6. Cheney’s challenger has castigated Cheney for betraying Trump.

This endorsement is best understood as forward-looking: It’s another sign of the insurrectionism that’s taking hold among House Republicans. That means it’s more likely that a GOP House under a Speaker McCarthy would count sham electors sent by, say, a GOP Gov. David Perdue.

So Collins and other Republicans who want to reform the ECA — and the jury’s out on how serious this effort really is — should keep in mind this dimension of the threat. It comes from Trump and McCarthy, and other allies of Trump who would surely execute such a scheme if the circumstances align for it. Fixing the ECA should include reforms that address this.

Of course, Collins and Republicans probably can’t say this out loud in quite this way. The more ECA reform gets associated with an effort to combat Trump, the harder it might get for 10 Senate Republicans to support it.