An underrated way to reduce the cost of cancer care is to prevent cancer. The best way to do that is to reduce tobacco use. Thirty percent of all cancer deaths in the United States are caused by tobacco. The public health campaigns and lobbying efforts of the past 50 years successfully reduced the prevalence of adult smokers from 40 percent to below 20 percent. But, despite that, smoking today is the leading cause of preventable disease in the United States, killing more than 400,000 Americans each year. These statistics are appalling. Reduction of tobacco use could save billions of dollars and prevent untold needless suffering.
Leaders in government, policy, law and public health must accept the challenge of reducing tobacco use by intensifying public education and facing up to the inordinately powerful and profitable tobacco industry.
Donna Chacko, University Park
The writer is a retired radiation oncologist.