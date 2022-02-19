In his Feb. 16 op-ed, “Putin and Xi might be unwittingly saving the West,” David Von Drehle gave a gently mocking tip of the hat to the Russian and Chinese dictators for their unforced errors in posting an army at the borders of Ukraine and in raising the curtain on the real China by hosting this year’s Olympics, respectively, but he made a material and obvious omission of the person who has wittingly done more than either of them to rebuild the Western alliance, restore global order and demonstrate that the values of democracy aren’t dead. That person is, of course, President Biden, who, almost alone, was willing to snub Beijing for its human rights abuses by withholding a U.S. diplomatic presence at the Winter Games. And it was Mr. Biden alone who had to stiffen the spine of NATO members in facing down Moscow’s tanks.

As Mr. Von Drehle cautioned, only time will tell if Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have overplayed their hands. Likewise, Mr. Biden’s counter-initiatives might have to await the judgment of historians rather than that of U.S. voters in this fall’s congressional elections, which will almost certainly be fought over domestic issues exclusively, come what may in Europe.

Mr. Biden might never be successful in getting the Build Back Better legislation that he wanted for this country. However, his presidential legacy might well be defined by his success in building back better a global order that believes in a real rule of law.

James McKeown, Falls Church