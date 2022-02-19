In his Feb. 16 op-ed, “Putin and Xi might be unwittingly saving the West,” David Von Drehle gave a gently mocking tip of the hat to the Russian and Chinese dictators for their unforced errors in posting an army at the borders of Ukraine and in raising the curtain on the real China by hosting this year’s Olympics, respectively, but he made a material and obvious omission of the person who has wittingly done more than either of them to rebuild the Western alliance, restore global order and demonstrate that the values of democracy aren’t dead. That person is, of course, President Biden, who, almost alone, was willing to snub Beijing for its human rights abuses by withholding a U.S. diplomatic presence at the Winter Games. And it was Mr. Biden alone who had to stiffen the spine of NATO members in facing down Moscow’s tanks.