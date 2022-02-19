As Mr. Von Drehle cautioned, only time will tell if Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have overplayed their hands. Likewise, Mr. Biden’s counter-initiatives might have to await the judgment of historians rather than that of U.S. voters in this fall’s congressional elections, which will almost certainly be fought over domestic issues exclusively, come what may in Europe.
Mr. Biden might never be successful in getting the Build Back Better legislation that he wanted for this country. However, his presidential legacy might well be defined by his success in building back better a global order that believes in a real rule of law.
James McKeown, Falls Church