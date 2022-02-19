China fought the virus in Beijing, Xi’an, Tianjin and in Henan province by flooding the zone with testing, tightly restricting flights and mobility, and aggressively isolating those who tested positive, locking down whole cities when necessary. In Xi’an, the strict measures set off a flood of complaints on social media about lack of access to food, supplies and medical care — one pregnant woman was denied entrance to a hospital until she tested negative, and miscarried — but overall China’s methods stopped the spread. While many of China’s 1.4 billion people are vaccinated, preliminary reports suggest that its vaccines are not as protective against omicron. So China has relied on its rigid authoritarian system to erect walls against viral transmission.

Hong Kong is increasingly under the political thumb of Beijing, which imposed a new national security law that has been used to eliminate freedoms that were a signature of the colony before the 1997 British handoff to China. But Hong Kong’s pandemic policies avoided the kind of blanket citywide measures taken on the mainland. Hong Kong used strict social distancing rules, limits on international travel, rapid contact tracing, and mandatory hospital admissions for the infected, all of it called “dynamic covid zero” aimed at reducing infections to zero. For most of 2021, it worked to keep infections low.

Then came omicron. The highly transmissible variant has seeped through the cracks and taken hold. The virus has spread to dozens of senior care homes, where the elderly are especially vulnerable; among those over 70 years old, only 56 percent have had one vaccine dose. The territory’s case counts are skyrocketing, and its hospitals overwhelmed. The Post’s Shibani Mahtani and Theodora Yu found elderly patients lining up outside the Caritas Medical Center, and one patient who tested positive was isolated in a women’s bathroom.