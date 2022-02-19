Now, we must decide whether to look away, or whether to face the ugliness before us and do something about it.

A very different Olympic experience brought me to skating. In 1998, I was 9 years old, barely breathing as Tara Lipinski and Michelle Kwan jumped and spun, radiating the magic of athletes at the top of their game. Kwan embraced her beaming coach. Lipinski screamed with delight when she won gold. Before they even received their medals, I was begging my parents for lessons.

Skating hooked me immediately. I loved the music, the challenge of learning a new jump, the exhilaration of skating so fast my eyes watered and my endlessly encouraging coach. When my parents dragged themselves out of bed to drive me to practice at 4:30 a.m., they would find me waiting eagerly by the front door. Skating was my first love, and I hoped to pass on that love to the kids I taught to fall down and get back up in “Snowplow Sam” beginner classes.

But the darker side of skating was always evident to me, even though I was clearly not Olympics-bound. Once, a coach saw my 8-year-old sister eating pretzels between lessons and snapped, “Every time I turn around, you’re stuffing your face.” Girls at the rink could be ruthless; some of the moms were worse. I battled anorexia and bulimia. In one of my last skating competitions, I panicked, botching every jump. As I cried, my mom offered: “Remember, this is supposed to be fun.”

I stopped skating seriously in college, ancient by the sport’s standards. With Tutberidze churning out 14- and 15-year-olds performing triple axels and quads, it’s not uncommon for retirement to come before adulthood. These jumps require stunning height and lightning-fast rotation, both of which are harder to achieve as skaters age and develop. “Eteri girls” have described daily weigh-ins, restrictive eating, “not drinking water” during competitions and other efforts to delay puberty. It’s easy to forget that these elite athletes are also, in many cases, children. Which makes such tactics child abuse, though Tutberidze was the International Skating Union’s “Best Coach” of 2020.

The failure of the adults around Valieva to protect her is part of what made her Olympic downfall so hard to watch. But there have been plenty of other disturbing moments in figure skating: the assault on Nancy Kerrigan, the 2002 pairs judging scandal. Russian athletes at the 2022 Games can’t compete under their national flag — a laughable “consequence” from the International Olympic Committee for Russia’s state-sponsored doping program. The Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed Valieva to compete citing the “irreparable harm” she could suffer if banned — a decision that ignores the harm inflicted on everyone competing without an illegal advantage and, of course, the pressure that ultimately broke Valieva on the ice.

So what can be done about skating’s integrity problems? For starters, the International Skating Union could take the advice of 25-year-old Mariah Bell — the oldest American Olympian singles skater in almost a century — and raise the minimum age for senior-level international competition to 18. If athletes are too young to endure the legal ramifications of a doping violation, they are too young to compete. The IOC should investigate coaching practices and punish those found to be harmful. Skating’s governing organizations must root out bias and create greater transparency and accountability. Cheating isn’t the only problem: mental health struggles, eating disorders, misogyny, racism and homophobia run rampant in skating. As long as we do nothing to address these issues, we are complicit.

In the midst of the recent drama, a video clip of American figure skater Nathan Chen, hopping across the ice as a 3-year-old, went viral. When I got pregnant, I told people that I would never let our child skate. I had seen too much. But watching young Chen’s impressive speed, I had to smile. Maybe I would let my son skate, I thought. Because for all of the ugliness, the beauty is also still there: in the graceful performances of Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi, in Chen’s broken records, in Timothy LeDuc’s history-making turn as the first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian. It was on display as 16-year-old American Alysa Liu — who has said she is fine with raising the minimum age for competition — laughed with joy; as Karen Chen exuded elegance; and Bell leaned down to touch Olympic ice.