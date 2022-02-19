D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) administration uses WhatsApp widely, Axios reported last week. This confirms what WAMU discovered in 2019; this time, however, there’s particular cause for attention. The Post sued the city last summer for access to the mayor’s emails and WhatsApp communications regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. D.C. said an attempt to find the WhatsApp messages “yielded no responsive records,” but a judge wrote in an order last month that its search was “inadequate to meet its burden under FOIA [the Freedom of Information Act].” This raises the question: Can any search of communications on a private messaging service be adequate to meet the public burden of transparent government?

D.C. is hardly alone in relying on services such as WhatsApp for official business. Only two months ago, The Post found that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was relying on an electronic chatroom system that destroys messages in 24 hours. Adoption of these text-wiping services almost certainly violates the spirit, if not the letter, of open-records laws. But because it is nigh impossible for an outsider to prove the use of an app designed to delete evidence of precisely that, much less to identify what communications on what subjects have been purged, no technological reckoning has arrived.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Bowser’s office told us the law is being followed with regard to all communications. But while WhatsApp chats don’t auto-delete as a default and can be backed up, the office has been oblique in its disclosures about the policies and procedures that surround the preservation of messages on the service. And there’s really no way to check whether individuals are following whatever rules do exist. At the very least, the city ought to mandate that communications sent on private systems be backed up to an official server — effectively banning any chat-destruction tools in the process. Better yet, state and local governments would refrain from the regular use of these services entirely, and rely instead on tools built for the purpose of archivable communication.