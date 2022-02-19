When drafting one of the most egregious recent examples, the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, it was House Republicans, led by Rep. W. J. “Billy” Tauzin (La.), who insisted on including a prohibition against Medicare negotiating drug prices in the legislation. As a result, the federal government has had to foot a skyrocketing bill for pharmaceutical costs — costs that will only continue to increase as the U.S. population ages.
Both parties should insist that the Medicare prohibition be eliminated and that all future social policies allow the government to negotiate the cost of any goods involved.
Sonya Michel, Silver Spring