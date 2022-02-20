Contact tracing, PCR testing and airborne infection control are new to most Americans, but tuberculosis health workers have been experts in all of them for years. Existing TB programs quickly became the backbone of responses to the coronavirus in many countries.

But as a disease fueled by poverty and inequity, TB systems were too often already underfunded, understaffed and ignored. That meant the best chance at responding to the new pandemic was an already under-resourced system.

President Biden announced he’ll convene world leaders this fall to reinvest in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, supporting countries globally to tackle these long-standing pandemics. A bold investment from the United States and other governments would reject the false choice between the challenges of today and challenges of the future and build the health systems that are needed for both.

Joanne Carter, Washington