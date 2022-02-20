I, too, have a family connection to the prison at Andersonville and Capt. Wirz.
In 1864, my great-great-great grandfather, Gottlieb Spitzer, a private in the Union Army, arrived at Andersonville as a prisoner of war. In his time there, Gottlieb bore witness to Capt. Wirz’s cruelty and inhumanity firsthand. In fact, he was among the hundreds of witnesses to testify against Capt. Wirz at his military tribunal in 1865. His testimony is chilling — describing scenes of torture, starvation and death inflicted at Capt. Wirz’s orders. Gottlieb spent the rest of his life permanently disabled because of the conditions at Andersonville.
I can appreciate the contemporary Mr. Wirz’s interest in his family history. What I cannot appreciate, however, is the urge to redeem those who waged a war designed to maintain human bondage. May we instead honor Capt. Wirz’s victims and strive to create a world befitting their memory.
Sam Facas, Washington