Well, give him credit for at least knowing about the Saudis’ atrocious human rights record. But this sort of breathtaking greed and unabashed disdain for others’ suffering is hardly unique. Mickelson’s offense was, as the expression goes, saying the quiet part out loud. Shamelessness is widespread these days.

Consider all the corporate donors who swore they would not give money to Republicans who tried to disenfranchise millions of voters and overturn the election. Many have returned to financing these same Republicans. I would imagine their reasoning goes like this: “We know they undermined the sanctity of elections and have a horrible record on democracy. They excommunicated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for telling the truth. Knowing all of this, why would I consider supporting them? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make sure my company keeps on paying nothing in federal taxes.”

Or think of former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who now sits on the board of directors for Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News. (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.) I suppose he might rationalize his decision to stay on the board despite its news outlet’s central role in spreading a web of conspiracy theories, whipping the GOP base into a perpetual frenzy and normalizing racism like this: “We know they spread the big lie and endangered millions of Americans by spreading disinformation about covid. They have a terrible record of fanning white supremacy. Knowing all of this, why would I consider remaining on the board? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with other soulless people and make sure I keep getting cushy gigs on other boards.”

Then there are the scores of Republicans who know the defeated former president is a menace to democracy and utterly unfit to hold power. Their rationalization for refusing to part with him and regurgitating his lies sounds like this: “We know the election wasn’t stolen and that he attempted to instigate a coup to try to cling to power. He has a terrible record of deceiving the American people, betraying our national security interests and inciting violence. Knowing all of this, why would I continue my perpetual obsequiousness toward a dangerous loser? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep my seat, which allows me to get spots on right-wing media.”

And what about those Republicans reiterating Russian talking points that we have no interest in protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to choose its allies? Their possible justification: “We know Russia is a threat to European democracies and to a stable international order. Russia has a terrible record on human rights — murdering journalists, for example. Knowing all of this, why would I considering playing the role of Russian stooge? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to push ahead of the other desperate wannabe 2024 presidential candidates and ingratiate myself with a base that has been systematically dumbed down and showered with pro-authoritarian messages.”