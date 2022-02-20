In seeking to account for the surprising popularity of this very conservative president, we ventured that perhaps it was owed to the fact that he “thought this a basically good country” and so did the people — that “Mr. Reagan had, from boyhood, a sunny, almost obstinate optimism of the kind that is very much a part of the mental makeup of the nation.”

In August 1994, five years after he departed the White House, Mr. Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He issued a statement that was brief and practical-minded and that ended with this farewell: “I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life. I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead.” In this final statement, we concluded, the 40th president showed “a pretty fair awareness, in the face of a dread diagnosis, of what the American people expect, and sometimes must have.” That is to say, an honest and public-spirited reckoning with the truth.

Twenty-eight years later, we have to confess that, in the current climate, we’re not so sure about all that. Understanding what the American people want from a president has gotten a whole lot more complicated. A large number in this country appear to care little for the truth, or for anything even approaching it.

We are now a little over a year past the Trump presidency, and it still looms large in the rearview mirror. Sunny optimism has faded, to say the least, and the country faces a huge question in the national elections of the next few years: Will Donald Trump’s call to violent action, which culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, become a template for the conduct of future candidates from one of our two major parties?

Will the contemptible, unprecedented behavior of Mr. Trump in refusing, for more than a year now, to accept the results of an election be accepted by the former president’s cowed and confused party? Will it be seen as something to be imitated and employed in one election after another, along with voter suppression and manipulation of the electoral results by partisan bodies ?

It is all too true that Mr. Trump rules his party through fear and that fear is enforced by his considerable popularity in large parts of the country. Many of his devotees have reasons for their discontent, some of them understandable but most amenable to remedy by legal and political means. It is also true, however, that many are swayed by the most despicable kind of demagoguery, which existed long before Mr. Trump’s time, but has been effectively utilized by him. It relies on convincing people that all their difficulties are caused by the machinations and conspiracies of others — by the amorphous and ubiquitous “them,” whether foreign or domestic, racial, religious or ethnic.