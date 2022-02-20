In her Feb. 17 op-ed, Megan McArdle asked, “Why are drugstores closing?” She said the right blames shoplifting and the left blames corporate consolidation, but the only people who really know why are the drugstore executives, and they “aren’t necessarily going to tell the public the whole truth.”
Heyward Donigan, the president and chief executive of Rite Aid, said that the closures are to “reduce costs, drive improved profitability and ensure that we have a healthy foundation to grow from, with the right stores in the right locations.” That is, Rite Aid will close stores that aren’t profitable and keep open those that are.