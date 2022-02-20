It should. If the commission fails to act, having now been empowered by the court to do so, it will signal that it intends to continue supporting democracy’s subversion by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and, to a lesser extent, the nationalist government in Poland.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At stake are tens of billions of dollars in aid, major leverage that, until now, leaders of Europe’s major countries, acting through the commission, have been reluctant to use against Hungary and Poland, among the poorest of the E.U.'s 27 member states. As those leaders have dithered, the governments in Hungary and Poland have shown their contempt for the principles, including rule of law, that define the European Union and the continent’s postwar order.

The autocratic Mr. Orban presents the clearest threat. He has earned his status as a pariah in Europe by twisting voting rules to favor his own chances in upcoming elections; harassing and spying on enterprising journalists; and bullying once-independent media outlets and universities. His government has tinkered with procurement rules, prompting concerns that E.U. funds are being disbursed corruptly to benefit his friends and allies.

In Poland, the No. 1 recipient of E.U. funding, officials denounced the ruling, but they have brought it on themselves. The government has made a mockery of judicial independence by threatening and disciplining judges who fail to do its bidding. It, too, has damaged freedom of expression, turning state media into propaganda outlets and pressuring independent newspapers and television channels. Though the government has recently edged toward concessions to Brussels, they remain inadequate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With its ruling, the court has handed a powerful stick to the commission, which acts as the E.U.’s executive arm. Hungary, a country of fewer than 10 million people, is eligible in the E.U.’s. current budget period, which ends in 2027, for more than the $45 billion it received in the most recent five-year budget. Poland, with a population of 38 million, received a staggering $118 billion in the most recent budget and is in line for more now.

The ruling sends a loud message to Hungarians. They will vote in national elections April 3 that represent the greatest threat in years to Mr. Orban, who faces a stiff challenge from a six-party coalition. Hungarians are heavily pro-European; their country’s good standing in the E.U., and its economic prospects, are now in question as never before.