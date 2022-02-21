In her Feb. 17, 2021, Wednesday Opinion column, “To cancel, or not to cancel: That is the question,” Kathleen Parker defended William Shakespeare from being “canceled” from school by a group calling itself #DisruptTexts, which Ms. Parker quoted describing itself as “a 'grassroots effort by teachers for teachers’ to ‘challenge the traditional canon.’” I wrote a letter forecasting the foolishness of not expecting these book-banning actions to boomerang. How entirely and disappointingly unsurprising, then, to see that come true, as described by Azar Nafisi in her Feb. 17 op-ed, “Book bans are canaries in coal mines.” Of course, banning (or canceling or deplatforming or decolonizing or whatever ephemeral veneer the self-styled morality police want to throw on their actions) will have equal and opposite repercussions, because the impulse to ban books isn’t one of protection; it’s the aggressive imposition of a parochial and discriminatory worldview. And aggression, inevitably, begets aggression.