It would have been more contextual if The Post had researched and provided a deeper history of the actions of such pro-ERA stars as Catherine East, who served on John F. Kennedy’s Presidential Commission on the Status of Women; Marianne Fowler, chair of the Virginia Women’s Political Caucus; Jean Marshall Crawford, state coordinator, Virginia NOW; Kathy Wilson, chair of the National Women’s Political Caucus and a Republican leader; Elise Heinz, a Democratic state delegate representing Arlington and Alexandria; Sonia Johnson, co-founder of Mormons for ERA; and others (including me) who fought valiantly against the Democratic leadership in the Virginia General Assembly, which bitterly opposed ratification of the amendment.