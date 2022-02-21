It would have been more contextual if The Post had researched and provided a deeper history of the actions of such pro-ERA stars as Catherine East, who served on John F. Kennedy’s Presidential Commission on the Status of Women; Marianne Fowler, chair of the Virginia Women’s Political Caucus; Jean Marshall Crawford, state coordinator, Virginia NOW; Kathy Wilson, chair of the National Women’s Political Caucus and a Republican leader; Elise Heinz, a Democratic state delegate representing Arlington and Alexandria; Sonia Johnson, co-founder of Mormons for ERA; and others (including me) who fought valiantly against the Democratic leadership in the Virginia General Assembly, which bitterly opposed ratification of the amendment.
Let’s have no revisionist history as to why the ERA failed back then. It was scuttled by the Democratic Party in almost all the unratified states. Ms. Hornung’s efforts are laudable, and I hope they can be successful this time around.
Amoretta M. “Amie” Hoeber, Potomac