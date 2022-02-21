While the mob raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” (“Hail Lord Rama”), Khan shouted back “Allahu akbar” (“God is Great”) even as college officials were rescuing her from the mob. The incident took place in the middle of a controversy over the wearing of hijab because some colleges in Karnataka had told female students to take theirs off inside classrooms. Administrators of a college in Karnataka closed their doors to female Muslim students wearing headscarves. The students’ protest in front of the college attracted media coverage. Those opposing the ban say the constitution allows all Indians to wear clothes of their choice. Many liberal Hindus in India have opposed the headscarf ban.

Predictably, many in Pakistan have chosen Muskan Khan’s side. Urdu-language poets in Pakistan have started paying tribute to her, declaring her a “tigress” and a true daughter of Islam. The government has summoned India’s diplomatic envoy to convey Islamabad’s concerns over the hijab ban. Pakistani ministers have come out in support of Khan. One Pakistani religious leader awarded her a gold medal.

In an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, Prime Minister Imran Khan said India has succumbed to a racist ideology that leaves religious minorities vulnerable. Zakaria could have asked him why minorities receive minimal protection in Pakistan. This past month a Christian priest was gunned down in Peshawar, in the same province where Imran Khan’s party has ruled since 2013. In December, a Sri Lankan man was lynched in Punjab province over fake blasphemy charges. Another mentally ill man was lynched in Punjab earlier this month. Imran Khan and his ministers don’t appear worried that a recent World Report 2022 compiled by Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned both India and Pakistan for comparable violations of human rights.

Muskan Khan should be supported by everyone who believes in freedom of religion and the right to education. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai addressed the controversy in exactly the right way: “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying,” she tweeted. Yet many Pakistanis who supported Muskan Khan don’t like Yousafzai even today. She is loved abroad and hated by many at home just because she is a champion of girls’ rights to an education.

This past year, the government of Imran Khan removed textbooks featuring Yousafzai from bookstores — an act that vividly shows the hypocrisy of many Pakistanis. What is the difference between the ideologies of those who mobbed Muskan Khan in India and those who hate Yousafzai in Pakistan?

Many Indians and Pakistanis hate each other, but they actually have quite a lot in common. Hindu extremists target minorities in India. Pakistani extremists target minorities in Pakistan. Hindu hard-liners are involved in the systematic harassment of female journalists under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India. Many Pakistani “cyber commandos” associated with the ruling party are doing the same in the name of Islam and patriotism.

