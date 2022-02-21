Though abortion care is health care, access to abortion care is more challenging because of the hostile environment faced by patients and providers. Abortion care providers, unlike any other health-care providers, face harassment, threats and even violence at work and sometimes even at home. Patients are routinely harassed at clinic sites at a moment when their need for privacy is tantamount.

The challenging political climate has affected even a safe state such as Maryland. Today, more than two-thirds of Maryland counties do not have abortion providers. This means that women outside of the Baltimore-Washington corridor must travel far — sometimes even to neighboring states for abortion care services.

When we compare Maryland with states in the Northeast that have abortion rights laws similar to ours, Maryland is the worst state for abortion access in this region.

Even in a very rural state such as Maine, almost 70 percent of the counties have abortion providers. Maryland is the exact opposite, where about 71 percent of our counties do not have providers.

As policymakers, our question is what are we going to do about abortion access and when should we take such steps. We believe we must take action now.

This June, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide the Dobbs case, in which the Mississippi Attorney General has formally asked the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Even if Roe is not overturned, all the legal predictions are that it will be severely damaged. Twenty-six states are poised outright ban or severely restrict abortion. That will be devastating to women in those states and have a severe impact on access in neighboring states. In the month following the Texas’s severe restriction of abortion under SB 8, the number of abortions in Texas dropped by 50 percent. Women who were able to go out of state traveled hundreds of miles for services, sometimes even thousands. We saw women from Texas seeking services in Maryland. We must think about what abortion care access will be like in Maryland after June’s Supreme Court decision.

To protect Marylanders’ access, we are sponsoring a package of bills SB 890/HB 937 and HB 952 — the Abortion Care Access package. The provisions of these bills are not new or novel. These bills embody the same tried and true strategies that we have used to address access issues for other health-care services. This legislative package not only protects access, but it also seeks to ensure that Marylanders of all income levels have equal access to abortion care.

First, the bills include strategies to increase the number of qualified abortion providers. Long ago, our state successfully embraced the strategy of using nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to increase access to primary care, specialty care and prenatal and delivery services. But Maryland has an outdated legal restriction on using these same providers for abortion care.

With these bills, we would lift that restriction and join the 14 other states that allow advanced clinicians to provide abortion care. Our physician community supports these bills, including the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists.

The bills also support clinical training, as we know that physicians and nurse practitioners who move to Maryland from states such as Texas and Mississippi will not have had abortion care as part of their clinical education. We can also use this clinical training program to ensure our abortion provider community is as diverse as the communities they serve.

Second, the bills will ensure that all Marylanders, whether insured through private plans or Medicaid, have equitable access to abortion coverage. In private insurance, all plans except those with legal exemptions, including religious exemptions, will cover abortion care without cost-sharing or deductible requirements. We know from the research that some women delay care when they face cost-sharing and deductible requirements.

In Medicaid, we will provide abortion care coverage that is equitable to private insurance. And we will make coverage permanent and not subject to political debate during the budget bill discussions each year, as is the case now. It is simply not fair or equitable to make health coverage for low-income individuals subject to such debate.

We also will eliminate very outdated and stigmatizing policies that have been enshrined in our budget bill since 1979. For example, Maryland requires rape survivors to file police reports to get abortion coverage in Medicaid.

SB 890/HB 937 and HB 952 are essential to protecting access to reproductive health care in Maryland. Abortion care is health care. The provisions of these bills ensure that Maryland has enough providers and sufficient insurance for abortion care.

This is the same approach we are using in protecting access to other types of services, including behavioral health, prenatal and postpartum care and primary care.

We need these bills now. We simply cannot ignore what will happen with the Supreme Court’s decision just months from now. Access to abortion care in other states has already been impacted by the bill passed in Texas.