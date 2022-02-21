Has the GOP abandoned the privileges and wisdom of local governing bodies?

We’ve seen it at the federal level in a former Republican president’s efforts to punish cities that proclaimed themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants and in his efforts to intimidate and coerce state and local election officials in a vain bid to overturn a presidential election.

Now we see it now in Virginia as a Republican governor has sought to bind the hands of local school boards that see a need to carry out health-care measures to mitigate the spread of disease — decisions based on firsthand knowledge of conditions within their own communities.

In Virginia, it’s something of a paradox. Politically, Republicans are pursuing a forward-looking political strategy of recruiting and backing candidates for local school boards to reflect the party’s beliefs on such culturally divisive issues as the rights of transgender students, curriculums regarding race and sexuality and public health precautions.

In the near term, it allows the party to exert its values at a granular level in schools across the commonwealth. In the longer term, it creates its own minor league developmental system where top political talent can be identified and groomed for state and federal office.

Simultaneously, the GOP is taking a hard top-down approach in dictating policy from Richmond to school boards. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Inauguration Day executive orders bind the hands of current school boards regarding masking mandates for students. He also tried to ban instruction on the modern legacy created by foundational American racism, from the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia in 1619 to today — a college-level concept known as “critical race theory” that every Virginia public school system insists is not in its curriculum.

After some school boards sued over his order to end mandated masking, legislative Republicans (with the help of some Democrats) quickly passed legislation to forbid schools from requiring masks as a preventive against airborne contagions. Youngkin signed the bill, and he included an “emergency clause” that makes it effective immediately rather than awaiting the July 1 new laws start date.

No one enjoys masking. Many bear the inconvenience out of a concern for their own health and the well-being of others. Others though have defied governmental masking guidance and even the expressed wishes of private property owners.

The problem with statewide school mandates — whether they compel districts to require masking or give students and their parents the option — is that they do not account for widely varying circumstances across Virginia and deny elected local officeholders the latitude to assess their unique situations, needs and community sentiment to reach a solution.

For example, school officials in Galax, where nearly 4 in 10 people tested positive for the virus last week — the state’s highest case rate per capita — would be abundantly justified to order masking. Conversely, officials in Fairfax City, with Virginia’s lowest case rate — fewer than one case in 10 people — might have chosen to make masks optional.

A blanket statewide order tying the hands of school boards on whether to mandate masks makes no more sense than ordering statewide school closures for a storm that affects only one region of the state.