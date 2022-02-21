In a 112-page opinion, District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta dismissed certain claims against Donald Trump Jr., former Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), all of whom joined Trump in his rally preceding the violence. But the language of the ruling was devastating for Trump. “The first ever presidential transfer of power marred by violence was over,” the court explained. “These cases concern who, if anyone, should be held civilly liable for the events of January 6th.”

The lawsuits make use of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was originally aimed at White vigilantes who “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any person from accepting or holding any office, trust, or place of confidence under the United States, or from discharging any duties thereof.”

Mehta wrote that this allows people to sue who are harmed by violent conspiracies that “prevent federal officers from discharging their duties or accepting or holding office their duties or accepting or holding office.” Trump sought to dismiss the suits, but Mehta refused, making several critical findings.

First, like the Supreme Court with Trump’s attempt to conceal his tax returns, Mehta flat-out rejected Trump’s absurd claim that he was acting in his executive capacity in trying to throw out the results of the 2020 election. Trump was able to contest the election through litigation, but the insurrection was Trump’s last resort after his campaign lost more than 60 court battles challenging the results. Furthermore, Mehta wrote, Trump does not gain immunity simply because his actions touched on “matters of public concern.” The court also rejected the notion that because Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial he gets absolution from civil cases.

Second, Mehta held that congressional plaintiffs have standing to sue since they are indisputably “officers” within the meaning of the statute. Trump tried to prevent members of Congress from carrying out their duties regarding the tabulation of electoral college votes; therefore, they can sue. Mehta also found that the plaintiffs properly set forth a claim of conspiracy to prevent Congress from performing its duties by “force, intimidation, or threat.”

Mehta wrote:

[Trump] repeatedly tweeted false claims of election fraud and corruption, contacted state and local officials to overturn election results, and urged the Vice President to send Electoral ballots back for recertification. The President communicated directly with his supporters, inviting them to Washington, D.C., to a rally on January 6, the day of the Certification, telling them it would be “wild.” He directly participated in the rally’s planning, and his campaign funded the rally with millions of dollars. At the rally itself, the President gave a rousing speech in which he repeated the false narrative of a stolen election. The crowd responded by chanting and screaming, “Storm the Capitol,” “Invade the Capitol,” “Take the Capitol right now,” and “Fight for Trump.” Still, the President ended his speech by telling the crowd that “we fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Almost immediately after these words, he called on rally-goers to march to the Capitol to give “pride and boldness” to reluctant lawmakers “to take back our country.” Importantly, it was the President and his campaign’s idea to send thousands to the Capitol while the Certification was underway. It was not a planned part of the rally. In fact, the permit expressly stated that it did “not authorize a march from the Ellipse.” From these alleged facts, it is at least plausible to infer that, when he called on rally-goers to march to the Capitol, the President did so with the goal of disrupting lawmakers’ efforts to certify the Electoral College votes.

Focusing on the number of times Trump used “we” in his address to the mob, Mehta held that this “implies that the President and rally-goers were acting together towards a common goal.” That, he wrote, “is the essence of a civil conspiracy.”

Finally, Mehta held that Trump’s words may not be protected by the First Amendment. Courts have long held that speakers are exempt from liability unless they were explicitly or implicitly “inciting imminent lawless action,” which may apply to Trump’s words. Mehta found:

Having considered the President’s January 6 Rally Speech in its entirety and in context, the court concludes that the President’s statements that, “[W]e fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “[W]e’re going to try to and give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” immediately before exhorting rally-goers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” are plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment. … It is reasonable to infer that the President would have known that some supporters viewed his invitation as a call to action … So, when the President said to the crowd at the end of his remarks, “We fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” moments before instructing them to march to the Capitol, the President’s speech plausibly crossed the line into unprotected territory.

The opinion is not a decision on the merits, but in allowing the cases to go forward, it sets the stage for what could be a nightmarish trial for Trump. Trump may refuse to testify, but unlike a criminal proceeding, taking the Fifth could be used against him in a civil hearing. (Plus, in his flurry of post-presidential speeches remarking on the insurrection, he may have waived his Fifth Amendment rights or, at the very least, given plaintiffs even more statements showing he was seeking to overthrow the elections.)

Discovery in the case will also allow plaintiffs to haul in members of Congress and other witnesses for depositions. And a verdict that Trump incited the mob would not only have serious financial repercussions. It could also be used as the basis for disqualifying him from public office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

It’s notable that Mehta’s opinion arrived the same week that Trump was ordered to sit for deposition in the civil action brought against his business by the New York state attorney general. The accounting firm that long managed his business’s finances also cut ties with the Trump Organization, declaring its financial statements over the past decade to be unreliable. And in a separate case, a judge reinstated the Trump Organization as a defendant in a lawsuit concerning Trump’s inaugural committee.