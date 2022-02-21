In effect, Zelensky asked the assembled dignitaries a simple question: What is the point of a European security architecture that doesn’t seem willing or able to do the one thing it for which it was constructed — namely, to prevent war?

“The architecture of world security is fragile and needs to be updated,” he said. “The rules that the world agreed on decades ago no longer work. They do not keep up with new threats.”

He accused the West of appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin by holding back support for Ukraine in the many years it has been under constant Russian attack. He reminded Europeans that a major war in Ukraine will not stay in Ukraine. He pointed out that no U.S. or European leader could actually name the “swift and severe” sanctions that are supposed to scare Putin into backing down, or what exactly would trigger them.

Zelensky laid out a long list of things the West should do to increase its support for Ukraine before, not after, a potential attack. They included imposing some sanctions on Russia, delivering more weapons (including more sophisticated ones), providing Ukraine with more economic and financial support as its economy suffers, and making affirmative statements about Ukraine’s progress toward joining NATO and the E.U. He accused the West of abandoning the security guarantees it made to Ukraine in 1994 in exchange for Kyiv giving up its nuclear weapons.

“We appreciate any help, but everyone should understand that these are not charitable contributions that Ukraine should ask for or remind of,” he said. “These are not noble gestures for which Ukraine should bow low. This is your contribution to the security of Europe and the world.”

If Zelensky seemed like a lone voice at the conference, that was only because several other Ukrainian officials in Munich weren’t given prominent speaking roles. At a side event on Saturday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called out the West for waiting until after an invasion to do more.

“This is the moment where neutrality or inability to act, a willingness to wait and see how things evolve, favors Russia, favors further escalation,” he said. “This is not the time for a sit-and-wait strategy.”

Biden administration officials insist that holding back on sanctions until after an attack is the best way to deter Putin. But several Ukrainians in Munich noted that Putin does not appear to be deterred.

“We cannot wait until all Ukraine is occupied and separated into different parts,” Lisa Yasko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, told me. “Sanctions should be very strong right now. They need to feel the economic, political and military pressure. This is the only thing Putin understands.”

“There has been enough emotional support. There has been enough of people saying, ‘We are united more than ever,’ ” Ukrainian member of parliament Kira Rudik, leader of the Golos (Voice) party, told me. “We need all the friends of Ukraine to act now.”

Defenders of the current approach argue that the current level of unity among Western allies is a remarkable, if imperfect, achievement. Western unity in preparing a response for Putin after an attack is important, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) told me, because it will ensure that any invasion of Ukraine is a loss for Russia over the long run.

“Anybody in Zelensky’s position would be saying, ‘give us more,’ ” he said. “But I don’t believe that had we imposed those sanctions two months ago, six months ago, ten months ago, that would have changed Putin’s calculation.”

Of course, nobody knows what Western unity will look like after the bombs start to fall. Will Germany really cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the middle of an energy crisis? Will Europe really go along with cutting off Russian banks? Will Russian aggressions short of a full invasion, such as Putin’s recognition Monday of two Ukrainian provinces as independent, be met with a unified response? And what will be the effect on Western unity of millions of Ukrainian refugees flowing into Europe?

“Now we’re in a situation where we don’t know what triggers the sanctions, we don’t know what they’re going to be. And then in the middle of the destruction, we’re going to be trying to maintain the unity," Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told me. “Unity is not the goal. The goal is peace on the European continent.”

What good is unity that doesn’t include the people who are facing the attack? What good is unity that doesn’t involve trying everything possible to stop that attack? What good is unity that is so vague that the united parties can’t even reveal the details of the things they are supposedly united on?