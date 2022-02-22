These are not yet the severe and crippling sanctions Mr. Biden has promised. But no one should be under any illusions that such stiff punishments can be avoided in the coming days and weeks if Russia’s assembled armor and troops move beyond the line of contact in the Donbas region and further into Ukraine. The United States and its allies must be ready to impose strict economic isolation on Russia.

Mr. Biden’s actions Tuesday were justifiably a first step only: sanctions aimed at two state banks and at Russia’s sales of sovereign debt, and a promise of sanctions on Russian elites. Britain and the European Union imposed limited sanctions; Germany announced that it would not certify the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion of a summit is deservedly being shelved in light of Russia’s aggression.

Judging by Mr. Putin’s delusional, sneering remarks this week, he may not be deterred by these or any economic sanctions and has already factored the costs into his coercion against Ukraine. But he may have gambled that the United States and its allies would splinter. Instead, fortunately, they have acted in unison on the threshold of war. In the next step, when and if warranted by Russian aggression, sanctions must hit the large Russian banks, and the West should cast a wide net to punish Mr. Putin’s friendly oligarchs and clans.