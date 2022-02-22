These are not yet the severe and crippling sanctions Mr. Biden has promised. But no one should be under any illusions that such stiff punishments can be avoided in the coming days and weeks if Russia’s assembled armor and troops move beyond the line of contact in the Donbas region and further into Ukraine. The United States and its allies must be ready to impose strict economic isolation on Russia.
Mr. Biden’s actions Tuesday were justifiably a first step only: sanctions aimed at two state banks and at Russia’s sales of sovereign debt, and a promise of sanctions on Russian elites. Britain and the European Union imposed limited sanctions; Germany announced that it would suspend certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion of a summit is deservedly being shelved in light of Russia’s aggression.
Judging by Mr. Putin’s delusional, sneering remarks this week, he may not be deterred by these or any economic sanctions and has already factored the costs into his coercion against Ukraine. But he may have gambled that the United States and its allies would splinter. Instead, fortunately, they have acted in unison on the threshold of war. In the next step, when and if warranted by Russian aggression, sanctions must hit the large Russian banks, and the West should cast a wide net to punish Mr. Putin’s friendly oligarchs and clans.
Mr. Putin has aimed a cocked pistol at Ukraine’s head by the Belarus maneuver. The forces there include 30,000 combat troops, elite Spetsnaz units, Su-35 fighter jets, Iskander missiles and S-400 missile-defense systems, according to NATO. Some of these troops and weapons are stationed close to the border, roughly 160 miles from Kyiv, and could make an easy hop to the heart of Ukraine. It is no wonder Mr. Biden decided to send more troops and equipment to the Baltic states — each of them NATO members — and vowed that the United States and its allies will defend “every inch” of NATO territory. By using Belarus as a launchpad, Mr. Putin also seems to be trying once again to rescue its erratic and illegitimate leader, Alexander Lukashenko, who stole a popular election a year and a half ago and desperately clings to Mr. Putin’s sleeve. Mr. Lukashenko, like Mr. Putin, is a merciless autocrat, and clearly hopes that by helping Russia destroy Ukraine, he can hang on to power. If Ukraine is dismembered, Mr. Lukashenko and Mr. Putin must both be in the dock.