The United States, which is often on the defense with Russia, has been able to keep up with Russia at a game in which Mr. Putin is known to be the master villain. There are no justifiable pretexts left with which Mr. Putin could hide or cloak his true intent. But, be not fooled: It is not for the reasons we have been led to believe — i.e., the idea that Ukraine could one day join NATO and be a threat to Russia on its border. No, it is because Ukraine’s growing closeness with democratic ideals and a free people is an even greater threat to Mr. Putin’s imperial objectives and corrupt rule over Russia. Freedom is what Mr. Putin seeks to contain, just as China does.