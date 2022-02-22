Story continues below advertisement

More specifically, the United States and its allies have rushed Ukraine additional Javelin antitank missiles. It doesn’t take much training to fire them — but it takes some. Could Ukraine use them effectively in combat, or would Javelins wind up being captured by the enemy, like the weapons the United States delivered to the Afghan army before it collapsed this past year?

If Ukraine is conquered, in whole or in part, and a guerrilla insurgency develops, would the CIA send lethal aid via neighboring NATO member countries, which the United States is pledged to defend militarily? If so, and Putin attacks the supply lines — what then?

The U.S.-led NATO strategy for countering Russian aggression on Ukraine relies heavily on potent economic sanctions. If Putin retaliates with economically destructive — but plausibly deniable — cyberattacks on Europe and the United States, what’s our Plan B?

Even as the Ukraine crisis mounts, the United States, supported by NATO members Germany, France and Britain, is nearing a revived nuclear deal with Iran, which hinges — yes — on Russia. The Putin regime’s role would be to take in and store Iran’s prohibited enriched uranium. How’s that going to play out?

Moving from the hypothetical to the historical: Does any comment look better in hindsight than the 2012 remark by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney that Russia was “without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe"?

Does any comment look worse than President Barack Obama’s retort — “The 1980s are . . . calling to ask for their foreign policy back” — except for President Donald Trump’s statement, standing next to Putin at a 2018 news conference, that the Russian was “extremely strong and powerful in his denial” of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election?

Given the scale and complexity of Putin’s gambit in Ukraine, is it possible that he’s been preparing for it since his speech 15 years ago to the February 2007 Munich security conference, in which he denounced the United States and called NATO expansion “a serious provocation”?

Would it be appropriate to have an impartial review of the way U.S. leaders, from both parties, have handled, or mishandled, relations with, and threats from, Russia, starting with the immediate aftermath of the Cold War?

Speaking of miscalculations, has there ever been a bigger one than then-Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany’s 2011 decision, based on misconceived environmental concerns, to abandon nuclear energy, rendering her country that much more reliant on Russian gas?

As irritated as many Americans are over Germany’s energy dealings with Moscow, how much more outrage will there be once they understand that the CEO of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline company is Matthias Warnig, a former Communist East German Stasi secret intelligence officer, Putin’s crony for decades, possibly as far back as the Russian president’s days with the Soviet KGB based in Dresden?

Now that Putin’s aggression has forced Berlin to put Nord Stream 2 on ice, will anyone in Germany have the political courage to advocate a realistic, geopolitically solvent, energy policy, including zero-carbon nuclear power and liquefied natural gas imports from the United States?

Meanwhile, what did President Xi Jinping of China know about Putin’s plans, and when did he know it?

Analogies to Hitler and Stalin should be avoided. Still, there was more than a whiff of 1939 and the Molotov-Ribbentrop nonaggression pact in Xi and Putin’s joint declaration of “friendship” issued Feb. 4 as Xi’s Beijing Winter Olympics opened. Is it coincidence Putin waited until Feb. 21, a day after the Games ended, to send troops into eastern Ukraine?

In secret protocols, the Nazi-Soviet pact divided Eastern Europe between them. Does Putin have any confidential understandings with Xi, who might see Ukraine, and the West’s response to it, as a test case for an eventual Chinese move on Taiwan?

Finally: Former Kremlin foreign policy adviser Alexey Chesnakov told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that "right now I have my doubts that the European political elite and diplomats understand the full complex of problems they will run into” with Russia, a comment that could be extended to U.S. policymakers as well.