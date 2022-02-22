Rivkees’s sin? Telling Floridians the truth: With a “tough virus” hitting the state, he said, and no vaccine available, social distancing would be necessary “so that we are all protected,” possibly for “a year, if not longer.”

Before the surgeon general could even finish, the DeSantis aide walked over to his chair and whispered something. Appearing perplexed, Rivkees quickly left — seldom to be seen or heard from again even as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the state.

After Rivkees’s contract expired in September, Ladapo was appointed to take his place. But if he too finds himself one day frozen out of the DeSantis administration, it won’t be because he got crosswise with the governor over pandemic policy.

Like DeSantis, Ladapo seems contemptuous of policies to curb the pandemic. In his professional view, there’s “nothing special” about vaccines “compared to any other preventive measure”; masks are ineffective; debunked covid-19 treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are effective; testing is mostly overrated. He seems more concerned about “fear” of covid than about the virus that causes it.

In other words, Ladapo is a perfect fit as DeSantis’s surgeon general. And just like the governor, Ladapo is highly credentialed — the cardiovascular physician and clinical researcher has a Harvard Medical School degree and a doctorate from Harvard. He arrived from UCLA’s medical school, where he was an associate professor.

But his outlier stance on the coronavirus has drawn fire. A former supervisor at UCLA, contacted by the state during Ladapo’s background check, was highly critical of his public statements about the virus. Ladapo signed the Great Barrington Declaration, written by three epidemiologists in October 2020, urging “focused protection” of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus until society reaches herd immunity.

The declaration has been signed by nearly 1 million people, including many doctors and scientists, but it has also been roundly rejected by many others as unrealistic and dangerous.

Ladapo joined a demonstration by America’s Frontline Doctors at the U.S. Supreme Court on July 27, 2020, as they extolled hydroxychloroquine as a cure for covid. In a clip, preserved on Twitter, Ladapo, who comes across as mild-mannered, says the doctors group is trying to “bring more light” to the covid debate. He was drawn to the group because of its stance on “individual autonomy.”

You can also watch Ladapo on Facebook, speaking at the group’s summit, sponsored by Tea Party Patriots Action. He lamented that panic was dictating pandemic policy and prodded viewers to demand an end to shortages and “stop accepting things that don’t make sense.”

Even as covid numbers skyrocketed last year, he played down, or disparaged, the power of vaccines to mitigate the virus. Coronavirus vaccination “has been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless,” he said in September. His prescription: lose weight, exercise, eat well.

And while Ladapo emphasizes the inability of vaccines to fully stop the virus’s spread — true enough — he has long omitted the obvious: The unvaccinated get much sicker with covid-19 and die from it far more often than the vaccinated. Finally, earlier this month, Ladapo acknowledged as much to a state Senate committee. And yet he wouldn’t answer yes or no to this question: Is the vaccine effective?

Ladapo might have particularly endeared himself to DeSantis with his disdain for wearing masks. In October, visiting the office of state Sen. Tina Polsky (D) to discuss his confirmation, Ladapo refused to wear a mask even after she repeatedly asked him to wear one, explaining that she had a serious medical condition. Polsky later disclosed that she has breast cancer.

Polsky told me recently that she said to Ladapo: “‘You can leave now. I know everything I need to know.’” Reflecting on the moment, she noted, “I don’t think you can run the Department of Health for 22 million Floridians by being a maverick or a rebel.”

Ladapo’s rebuff of Polsky’s perfectly reasonable request earned him a rebuke from the state Senate president, a Republican. “He should have some manners,” Wilton Simpson said. Still, the Republican-dominated Senate is expected to confirm Ladapo.