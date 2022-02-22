Sebastian Mallaby’s critique in his Feb. 18 op-ed, “Biden’s Fed choice is wrong about climate policy,” of Sarah Bloom Raskin’s focus on climate policy as a relevant concern for the Federal Reserve conflicts with the increasing consensus among banking regulators that climate change represents a serious threat to the stability of the financial system. The Network for Greening the Financial System, with more than 100 bank regulatory agency members including the United States, China and Russia, reflects the significance of this threat and the need for a coordinated international response. For the Fed to avoid a serious financial issue because of domestic political considerations would be a dereliction of duty.

Alan Miller, Rockville

The writer is a retired climate finance expert in the International Finance Corporation and a lead author of a report on the risks of climate change for the financial system prepared for the Global Commission on Adaptation in 2019.

Sebastian Mallaby got hold of the wrong end of the stick. It is not the government but the Republicans who are supposed to be out of power who are politicizing the Federal Reserve. They would allow the banks to distribute their profits instead of building up their reserves to guard against the undoubtedly increased risks caused by climate change. Quoting past instances when climate change was less advanced was a red herring.

George Soros, New York