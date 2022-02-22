Alan Miller, Rockville
The writer is a retired climate finance expert in the International Finance Corporation and a lead author of a report on the risks of climate change for the financial system prepared for the Global Commission on Adaptation in 2019.
Sebastian Mallaby got hold of the wrong end of the stick. It is not the government but the Republicans who are supposed to be out of power who are politicizing the Federal Reserve. They would allow the banks to distribute their profits instead of building up their reserves to guard against the undoubtedly increased risks caused by climate change. Quoting past instances when climate change was less advanced was a red herring.
George Soros, New York