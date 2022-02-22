Sure, it helps that he’s a big, adorable bear. Have you seen the picture they’re using in every hit piece? Just look at that face! There’s also the obvious desire not to bring harm to wildlife; authorities have said they might euthanize the bear when they locate him. But at the heart of it, Hank is part of a hallowed tradition of rogue animals disrupting business as usual, becoming fugitives we can’t help but root for from the sidelines.

The llamas, of course, defined the genre. In 2015, two of the animals broke free from captivity and went on the run in a Phoenix suburb. Their flight from captivity attracted wall-to-wall media coverage and a slew of memes supporting the renegade duo. A clear and winning sentiment emerged from the chaos: The llamas should run forever. The llamas deserve to be free.

Then there were the zebras who escaped their exotic animal breeder outside D.C. last year to stampede unhampered across Prince George’s County; all manner of political meaning was mapped onto them by people eager for a bucking of the system. Even the 12-second video of a javelina sprinting in early 2020 through Tucson inspired people to imagine a life unencumbered, and set to music.

This urge to support antiheroes upsetting standard operating procedure is not even restricted to charismatic fauna. When the container ship Ever Given (much like Hank, an absolute unit) blocked the precious trade channel that is the Suez Canal, a not insignificant number of people hoped the boat would stay stuck, despite the untold millions in lost commerce. Our positive reaction to this motley crew of saboteurs raises a worthwhile question: What would motivate a decent chunk of humanity to root against, well, humans?

It’s more complicated than a mere appetite for mischief, though that plays a role. We love our class clowns who gleefully poke at authority. Animals’ obliviousness to human pomp means they often satisfy this role. See the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during a 2020 debate and briefly became an Internet folk hero, the nearly 40,000 bees hailed as heroes for swarming the police, or the vultures lauded as anti-capitalists for spewing vomit on a gated community.

It’s also that there’s something hopeful about these stories. They hint at a collective dissatisfaction with the way things are, with the wicked world we humans have built. Buried deep in the memes and all the giggliness is a genuine desire to tear it down and build something better, to make the kind of world where Hank the Tank — or at least what he symbolizes — doesn’t have to die. It’s a world where mankind doesn’t have to hurtle toward self-implosion, where our relationship to nature isn’t so awfully destructive. Can’t animals see this better than any of us?

It doesn’t have to be this way, Hank the Tank tells us. You can stop playing by the rules on any day. At any moment.

