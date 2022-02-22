One night later, I was in Barcelona.

When I arrived at the apartment where I would stay, I dropped my bags and went outside. I walked into the first open place I saw. It was a fairly small Pakistani market, but it had everything deemed a luxury in Cuba: eggs, coffee, oil, soap bars, toilet paper, toothbrushes. They had all that and much more.

I left Cuba mainly to escape the regime’s repression toward me for being an independent journalist who documents the country’s reality. However, I also wanted, for a while, to stop living the unacceptable life that Cubans experience today. Life can be really difficult when repression and scarcity are part of the daily struggle.

For more than five years, I had been dealing — along with many of my colleagues in the independent press, dissidents, activists and artists — with harassment and persecution by Cuban authorities.

In Cuba, if you dare to describe what’s happening, you will face the fury of a system designed to silence anyone who contradicts the regime. From that moment on, express kidnappings, arbitrary police interrogations, prison threats, house arrests and passport withholdings to prevent you from traveling abroad, among many other practices, will become part of your life.

In addition to the repressive aura that always surrounds you, the economic circumstances are also suffocating. After the fever dream that was the renewed relationship between Washington and Havana during the Obama years, a chain of events has sent the nation’s socioeconomic levels back decades: Donald Trump and his more than 240 commercial and financial sanctions; the pandemic and its resulting extinction of tourism; President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s economic reforms that tried to save the Cuban economy and ended up burying it.

Now Cubans experience chronic shortages of food, medicine and other essential products — shortages not seen since the 1990s, when Cuba stopped receiving commercial support from the socialist camp of Eastern Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Today, the situation is so critical that the government itself reported that inflation is above 70 percent. According to Bloomberg, the Cuban peso began the year as the world’s most depreciated currency, due to its 95.83 percent devaluation.

Here in Barcelona, I have not only found all the basics that are hard to come by in Cuba but have also learned that many of them cost less than they do on the island. For more than six decades, the Cuban government has been bragging about the way it has improved the daily life of the people and warning that life outside is more challenging and sadder.

I’ve discovered it’s just the opposite.

As I write this column, the trials against the demonstrators of the July 2021 protests continue to take place in Cuba. Already, 790 people have been prosecuted and 20 have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. The regime is saddling minors, the elderly and innocent people with excessive penalties. All for taking to the streets on one day to say, “Enough, we want a change in our lives!” Even activists who have decided to support the families of those who have been arrested are being repressed. In Cuba, there’s not even room for citizen solidarity.

Although I went to these protests as a journalist to cover them, I also yelled, “Down with the dictatorship!” and “Freedom!” An agent dressed in civilian clothes tried to stop me violently. Luckily, I managed to escape. I could be on trial without having committed any crime. But today, I’m safe in Barcelona, and I can’t stop thinking about when this misfortune that Cubans are experiencing will end.