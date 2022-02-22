To obtain a license, one must apply by a certain time and then qualify. If any number of demographic groups — White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, male, female, Catholic, Protestant, Hindu, Muslim, veteran, disabled or any number of the many different genders — did not apply or did not apply on time or did not qualify, this is not a matter of being “shut out.” It is a matter of not applying, not applying in time, not qualifying or failing for any other number of reasons.
Rather than make some assumption of being discriminated against (“shut out”), unless it is factually supported, let’s document what really happened.
Dana Skaddan, Fairfax Station