In precisely the sort of war-provocation scenario the Biden administration anticipated, Putin signed orders recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk — as independent. More ominous, he deployed Russian forces into the territories. This is unmistakably an invasion of a neighboring country, a point that Jonathan Finer, the White House principal deputy national security adviser, conceded on Tuesday morning. Putin’s deployment of troops without defining the borders of the two regions creates ambiguity as to how far Russian forces would venture.

In a background briefing for reporters on Monday, a senior official had resisted using the term “invasion.” He promised, “We are going to observe and assess what Russia does in the hours ahead and overnight, that we are going to respond to any actions that Russia takes in a way that we believe is appropriate to the action.” The official added, “And if Russia takes further actions, I suspect we would take further actions in response to that.” By Tuesday, any ambiguity was gone.

On Monday, President Biden announced sanctions that applied to only two regions. In a written statement concerning new sanctions, the White House declared, “President Putin’s action contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, refutes Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The sanctions, the White House said, are “distinct from the swift and severe economic measures we are prepared to issue with Allies and partners in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Britain also declared it would issue sanctions, and European allies joined in condemning Russia’s actions. Most critical, Germany announced the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a diplomatic success for the administration that had pressed Germany to take this step.

As frightening as the actions Putin ordered were, his crazed speech was even worse. He deplored Russia for having “allowed” former states to break away and claimed Russia had “created” Ukraine, denying the country ever had a “genuine” tradition of independent statehood. His declared intent to reverse the breakup of the Soviet Union would apply not only to Ukraine but also every former Soviet state, including the Baltic states. In other words, it was Putin’s justification to redraw the map of Europe in effect for more than 30 years. Putin was never going to be diverted by other “security” discussions. This is someone who regards himself in grandiose historic terms as willing to do whatever it takes to return Russia to its former glory.

The administration and its allies must be prepared to address several challenges. First, the Biden administration has no excuse to delay implementation of crippling sanctions. Excessive delay will embolden Putin further and suggest that the West’s commitment to preserving Ukraine’s territorial integrity is less than ironclad.

Second, Russian expertise in disinformation, ambiguity and setting up “false flag” operations requires a degree of unity among allies and within the United States that we have not been able to achieve in recent years. Right-wing stooges of Putin who misread this event as merely about Ukraine’s NATO membership rather than Russian revanchism will make it more difficult to project unity and resolve. Republican leaders in Congress must reaffirm their solid and unwavering support for the West’s response to Russian aggression.

Finally, despite critics ready to pounce on Biden’s foreign policy, the imminent invasion does not show that efforts to deter Putin’s aggression “failed.” Rather, Putin has shown that he is not taking calibrated risks or considering rational arguments of the harm that will befall Russia. He is avenging perceived historic wrongs.