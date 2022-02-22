What makes this delay even sadder is that the testing of the vaccine seems to have been poorly designed. Adults received 30 micrograms of the vaccine, which comes out to approximately 0.2 micrograms per pound of a range of body weights. Response in children ages 6 months to 12 months and 5 years to 10 years, which was also good, had a similar dose based on body weight. However, children ages 2 to 4, who had a poor response, were given a dose approximately one-half (0.1 micrograms per pound) of those with a good response. This discrepancy in dose levels needs to be examined before a successful response is dependent on a booster shot.
Kira Lueders, Kensington