Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a joint appearance with the Ukrainian foreign minister, similarly declared: “We’ll continue to escalate our sanctions if Russia escalates its aggression toward Ukraine.” He added later, “In the hours and days ahead, any further escalatory steps by Russia will be met with further swift and severe measures, coordinated with allies and partners, on top of those announced today.”

In other words, all those Republican lawmakers beating their chests and screeching that the first tranche of sanctions was insufficient are knocking down a straw man. (Shocking, I know, that the GOP would invent bogus criticisms.)

The senior official left little doubt which sanctions would follow. After listing the Russian oligarchs who would face sanctions (including freezing their assets), the official warned, “With respect to President Putin, I’ll just repeat what [President Biden] has said is: And all options remain on the table.” The list of oligarchs will no doubt expand.

Likewise, the sanctions that the administration announced on Tuesday targeted two major Russian banks (i.e., preventing transactions and freezing assets). But the White House official added: “No Russian financial institution is safe if this invasion proceeds. We are ready to press a button to take further action on the very largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets — or more than half the total in Russia as a whole.”

Removing Russia from SWIFT, the international network that facilitates millions of international transactions and allows countries to make dollar-based transactions, will also “remain an option that we can deploy,” the official said.

Why not roll out every sanction now? It’s a legitimate question, but the administration has a cogent answer. The official explained: “No one should think that our ultimate goal is to max out on sanctions. They’re not an end to themselves.” Instead, the aim is to prevent “a large-scale invasion of Ukraine that involves the seizure of major cities, including Kyiv,” that would result in tens of thousands of deaths and the installation of a puppet government in Ukraine. Sanctions should start high but leave room to deter Putin in the future.

David Rothkopf, a former Clinton official and seasoned foreign policy analyst, explained on Twitter that these are not easy choices. He tweeted: “Consider the 30 countries in NATO, the moving parts, the concerns of the people of Ukraine, the inscrutability ... of Putin, the scenarios that must be considered.”

Also, consider that the administration’s intelligence on Russia, a fraction of which has been publicly shared, has been virtually flawless. Given that, Biden might just be doing a better job curtailing Russia than disingenuous Republicans might claim.

It should also be clear, given Putin’s rant on Monday about redrawing the European map, that Biden is not dealing with an entirely rational opponent. Russia expert Tom Nichols writes in the Atlantic: “[Putin] had the presence not of a confident president, but of a surly adolescent caught in a misadventure, rolling his eyes at the stupid adults who do not understand how cruel the world has been to him.” Nichols adds, “Even discounting Putin’s delivery, the speech was, in many places, simply unhinged.”

In Putin’s vision, Nichols writes, “none of the new states that emerged from the Soviet collapse — except for Russia — were real countries.” Faced with such a opponent, it’s clear that even if the United States had emptied the cupboard and dumped out every imaginable sanction on Russia, Putin likely would not have given up his revanchist dreams. As Blinken put it, “His plan all along has been to invade Ukraine; to control Ukraine and its people; to destroy Ukraine’s democracy, which offers a stark contrast to the autocracy that he leads; to reclaim Ukraine as a part of Russia.”

The only hope for Ukraine, other former Soviet states and the international order is to make Putin pay a price so terrible that he either reconsiders his ultimate goal or is at risk of losing his grip due to internal opposition. If the result of his aggression is an even more enfeebled, isolated Russia, he might look for an excuse to stop short of Kyiv.