About 2 million high-net-worth households control $25 billion in investable assets, nearly half of the nation’s total, Cerulli reports. That is up from 27 percent a decade ago. Huge transfers of unearned wealth undermine the principle that economic rewards should accrue to the deserving, reinforcing a system in which the very top benefits from increasingly extreme advantages relative to the rest of the nation.

By the same token, taxing large estates is one of the least harmful ways for the government to raise revenue; if anything, doing so incentivizes heirs to work more. Current inheritance law represents a massive missed opportunity for the federal government to fund its operations, pay down debt and put core entitlement programs on firmer financial footing.

Alas, federal policy has gone in the wrong direction in recent years. The 2017 Republican tax bill doubled the amount of money exempt from estate taxes, from $11 million to $22 million per couple. This exemption is due to phase out in 2026, but expect Republicans to push to keep it in place.

Opponents of raising estate taxes make it seem as though the federal government would force struggling small-business owners and family farmers to sell their inherited assets just to pay their tax bills. No one standing to inherit more than $11 million in assets — a tiny minority of Americans — deserves too much sympathy, and those individuals’ plight, if one can call it that, is no reasonable basis on which to premise estate tax policy.

Also crucial is eliminating the vast array of loopholes wealthy households exploit to pass on huge amounts of wealth. Among the ideas Democrats considered for their Build Back Better bill was ending the ability of heirs to avoid paying the capital gains taxes owed on assets they inherit. But, instead of fighting a battle over what Republicans have termed the “death tax,” they scrapped this and other proposals early on.