We were early leaders in the United States by establishing structured protections for clean air, clean water and our natural treasures. We’ve also had challenges along the way, including air quality that hasn’t always met federal standards, Kepone poisoning the James River, mercury contamination of the Shenandoah River and a Chesapeake Bay with dead zones.

Our ability to revitalize and protect Virginia’s natural resources year after year rests with both our long-standing citizen boards and with our staff at the Department of Environmental Quality, established more recently, in 1993.

Our State Water Control Board and Air Pollution Control Board regulate water and air pollution throughout the commonwealth, providing critical oversight to environmental permitting. Virginia’s citizen boards play an important role in ensuring that Virginians have clean water and clean air. Equally important, the citizen boards encourage and allow public participation in these important decisions.

Transparent and open government is a critical part of the structure and responsibilities of the citizen boards, which deliberate, receive input and cast their up-or-down votes in public. Regularly scheduled public meetings are open to everyone; public comment requirements allow for additional public input on specific decisions; and each meeting typically reserves time for residents to openly communicate with policymakers. All of this ensures that the public has direct access to permitting decision-makers.

Ensuring that community members who are directly affected by permitting requests have a chance to weigh in on these deliberations is paramount. After all, these individuals must directly live with any changes approved through the permitting process, and, ultimately, the pollution. Further, we know that environmental pollution and climate change disproportionately affect low-wealth communities and communities of color.

Now, there is an attempt to turn back the clock on the successes that have been realized in Virginia. Some are now disgruntled that this long-standing permitting framework presents a “hurdle” for applicants seeking to pollute. Their solution: Blow up the current system.

Senate Bill 657 and House Bill 1261, as introduced, would remove the boards’ roles in important decision-making that protects Virginia’s air, water, lands and communities. This will take what has traditionally been an open, public permitting process led by our citizen boards and place it behind the doors of the Department of Environmental Quality.

