Though what Mr. Putin has been doing the past eight years violates Russia’s sworn commitments, we are also reaping what was sowed. The George W. Bush administration in 2008 tried to fast-track Ukraine’s and Georgia’s admissions to NATO. Horrified at the idea of confronting Russia, most European NATO members rebelled; but to keep Mr. Bush from going home empty-handed, allied leaders said the two countries “will become members of NATO.” Everyone knew that meant “the sweet by and by,” or in a word, never.
Any European country can ask to join NATO, as the United States correctly notes; but it takes consensus approval in the alliance, a willingness of all to see an attack on any ally as an attack on all. Several allies have made clear that will never happen. As one step toward trying to defuse the current crisis, it is long past time to acknowledge that fact.
Robert Hunter, Washington