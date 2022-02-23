Gen. Uriah Forrest built the house. He had been aide-de-camp to George Washington during the American Revolution. He lost a leg in battle. As with other prominent men in Georgetown, Forrest had a close personal and business relationship with Washington after the war. Thus, when Congress gave President Washington the power to decide precisely where the planned seat of the federal government would be, Forrest hosted a dinner for those owning land nearby to meet with the president and cut a deal for the government to buy their land. The men’s motivations were not as altruistic as might be hoped. Some, including Forrest, had purchased their properties on speculation that Washington would decide to buy from them. Still, Forrest’s dinner party was an important steppingstone in the establishment of Washington, D.C., as the capital of the United States.

William Marbury bought the house in 1799 and added his own history to it. He was the son of a struggling tobacco farmer in Maryland and burned to make money. He had a knack for accounting, finance and banking and eventually succeeded. After moving to Georgetown and purchasing the large house from Forrest, Marbury used his wealth to make his mark in social circles, becoming manager of the “dance assemblies.” After attending one of these affairs, the artist Charles Willson Peale, who was related to Marbury by marriage, recorded in his diary: “[T]here was about 3 Dozs. Ladies and not quite so many gentlemen — they danced Cotillion and country dances by the music of a Piana, which was distinctly heard as the company danced on Carpets.”

Marbury, a conservative, also used his wealth to bring a lawsuit against that young, liberal whippersnapper, President Thomas Jefferson, because Jefferson refused to deliver Marbury’s commission to be a justice of the peace. It was one of several, controversial, so-called “midnight appointments” of the outgoing, conservative President John Adams who was trying to pack the judiciary with conservatives before they lost power.

The lawsuit failed to get Marbury his commission. However, writing for the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Marshall used the case to plug up a major oversight in the supposed original intent of the Constitution. Marshall declared that the Supreme Court was meant to be the final arbiter of the Constitution, holding implicit power to declare laws of Congress unconstitutional. For better or for worse, the case, captioned Marbury v. Madison (Madison was Jefferson’s secretary of state) is the reason that nominations to the Supreme Court are so hotly contested today.

At the time of my tour of the embassy in 2005, Ukraine had taken care to refurbish the house to look like it did when Marbury owned it. I saw the same large dance parlor that Peale had written about with its deep, rich carpet. The front door opened onto M Street. An adjacent, smaller room also looked out on the street and held a black, baby grand piano.

And there, on the wall above the piano was a portrait of George Washington as a reminder of the deal he struck to purchase the District of Columbia at Forrest’s dinner party. On the opposite wall hung a portrait of the Bard of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko. Beneath the portrait was a quote in English from his protest of the Russian occupation of Ukraine in 1857. The embassy put it up with optimism, but today it brings a chilling sadness:

You miserable crew, when will you breathe your last?

When will we get ourselves a Washington

With a new and just law?