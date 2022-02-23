It’s not the perfect solution to the state’s public school infrastructure crisis, erring as it does on the side of parsimony. It’s not even very novel, considering how it builds off the existing (and ill-used) Literary Fund. The estimated tab for replacing those schools that are well past their safely usable life is $25 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

But it’s better than no solution at all. If the Senate agrees to this proposal, then, finally, Virginia will be on the way to addressing a long-standing embarrassment that also posed a threat to health and safety for kids, teachers, and administrators alike.

Advertisement

And I can’t leave the issue there without noting the words of Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. From the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

“I take the approach that schools need to be replaced, but it is not a state function,” he said in an interview. “It has never been a state function. I didn’t want to set a precedent.”

This is wrong. According to the Department of Education’s 2021 report to the Commission on School Construction and Modernization, state government was an active builder of schools until the 1930s, when the state took over road building and maintenance from profligate counties and left the counties in charge of building schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The report noted that in the 1940s and 1950s, state government “provided localities with grants for school construction.” Those grants, not surprisingly, faded with the rise of that other ugly chapter in Virginia history: “massive resistance.” The state’s support for construction dwindled even further following the collapse of massive resistance, moving “primarily toward providing loans only.”

Advertisement

As for the other topic worth noting: Remember when the Virginia Parole Board was in the news? The board faced an array of accusations that it broke its own rules and state law in its rush to release violent convicted felons from prison. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly and the Northam administration agreed to an outside investigation, but that taxpayer-funded report landed with an embarrassing thud.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) quickly followed up on his campaign promise to fire the existing board and replace it with new people, which was necessary and essential to help restore credibility to that organization.

Story continues below advertisement

But the General Assembly got in on the reforms, too. Or, to be more specific, it was finally able to do so thanks to Republicans taking control of the House of Delegates.

The Senate approved a bill to make votes of the parole board, which are currently secret, subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The Senate passed similar bills in 2020 and 2021 only to have House Democrats bury the bills in committee.

Advertisement

The House version passed 95-5.

Bringing the Parole Board under the FOIA umbrella is a small step toward greater accountability. It should have happened a long time ago. If it had, Virginia might have avoided the problems that dogged the board throughout 2020 and 2021 — and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 race.