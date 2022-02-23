But no more. Even the most straightforward of foreign policy challenges become yet another opportunity for the opposition to say the president is a failure and a villain, which is what Republicans are doing now as we confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

But that doesn’t mean the Republican Party can decide what it believes.

One of Donald Trump’s legacies is that in some GOP quarters, Putin is now regarded as akin to a hero. That starts with Trump himself, who reacted to the invasion by calling Putin’s aggression “genius,” “smart,” and “savvy.” Meanwhile, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been so relentless in passing on the Kremlin’s perspective that Russian state TV regularly airs clips from his show.

That exacerbates the profoundly unsettled nature of contemporary foreign policy thinking in the GOP. The right has struggled to find a singular voice over the past 15 years or so, once the thrill of the Global War on Terror ran aground in the disaster of the Iraq War.

In the 2016 presidential primaries, Republican candidates struggled over whether and how to call the war a mistake, and where that would leave the party’s traditional hawkishness. Then Trump took over, with less a foreign policy doctrine than a shifting collection of impulses, including a distrust of ambitious adventures and an obsequiousness toward Putin that can be described only as pathetic.

So how should a Republican hawk respond to the current crisis? The answer is clear: Just make it about President Biden.

The GOP critique is both blessedly free of substance and plays right into the anxieties about manhood that determine approximately 75 percent of everything Republicans do these days.

So whether you’re a Putin fanboy or a cold warrior, you can agree that the real problem here is weakness. Why is this crisis happening? Because Biden is weak. What should America do now? Not be weak, because Biden is weak. Is your favorite baseball team going to win the pennant this year? They would, if Biden wasn’t so weak.

“Biden weakness invited Russian aggression, Republicans say,” reads a Fox News headline. Biden is “the weakest president that America has ever had,” says former Trump administration ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley. “No one fears this pathetic old geezer” says the National Review.

The House Republican Conference tweeted a picture of Biden, with the caption “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.” Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking Republican in the House, tweeted, “Biden is unfit to serve as Commander-in-Chief. He has consistently given into Putin's demands and shown nothing but weakness.”

Though some Republicans say the sanctions at the center of Biden’s strategy should have started earlier, you’ll have a hard time finding one who can specify in any detail what Biden’s “weakness” toward Russia has consisted of to this point, nor what a “strong” president would be doing instead. Mounting a ground invasion to take Moscow? Launching nuclear weapons? What?

If the answer is “What Biden is doing, but, you know, more,” that’s not very persuasive. But as far as they’re concerned, “strength” isn’t something presidents demonstrate with their actions; it’s more of an ineffable quality that Republican presidents possess by definition while Democratic presidents lack.

Consider Trump. Short of literally getting down on his hands and knees to shine Putin’s shoes, there’s almost no way you could imagine Trump having been weaker toward Putin than he actually was. Trump continually praised the Russian dictator, dismissed his misdeeds and went out of his way to denigrate NATO — just as Putin would want.

It culminated in the utterly disgraceful display at the 2018 summit in Helsinki, when Trump was asked about Russian interference in the 2016 election and declared he was taking Putin’s word over the analysis of U.S. intelligence agencies, because “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

It was so embarrassing that even Republicans were shocked; then-Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said Trump “made us look like a pushover.” Sen. John McCain called it “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.” Nevertheless, today Republicans claim that when it came to Russia, Trump was a paragon of strength.

And however this crisis ends, they will insist that everything would have worked out far better if only Biden were stronger. Whatever that means.

To be clear, everyone has the right to criticize the president; having politics end at the water’s edge brings its own problems. Nor is there anything wrong with intraparty differences. But rather than a lively debate over alternative courses of action, what we’re seeing now from the GOP is mostly juvenile name-calling.