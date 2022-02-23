Unethical lobbyists who try to delay this lifesaving law are causing more people to die needlessly. The delay tactics reek of desperation. Most Americans want this law. Families through such groups as California’s Liam’s Life and New York’s RID USA are fighting these paid lobbyists who try to bamboozle the hospitality industry and the American people.
When I was vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, I was proud of our work to advance transportation safety, including preventing drinking and driving. I now volunteer with the “.05 Saves Lives” Coalition, chaired by Norman Y. Mineta, to provide evidence to help every U.S. state and territory prevent drinking and driving. Let’s not wait for more preventable tragedies to occur in our nation. Let’s start saving lives now.
T. Bella Dinh-Zarr, Ottawa
The writer is a senior adviser to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation and the FIA Foundation.