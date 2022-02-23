Within the long list of Putin’s errors, let’s start with his blatant interference in the domestic politics of Western countries.

This has earned him the loyalty of some on the far right (in this country, see: Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump). But his political meddling in recent years on behalf of authoritarian and antidemocratic movements — tampering in, among other places, the United States, Germany and France — has deeply alienated liberals and social democrats, who now find themselves allied with the pro-democracy right in insisting that Putin be stopped.

Putin, along with China’s Xi Jinping, has united advocates of democracy across the traditional political spectrum. In the United States, liberals will not forget Putin’s hatred of Hillary Clinton (for, among other things, challenging the fairness of Russia’s 2011 elections) and his energetic work on Trump’s behalf (documented by the Mueller report).

And while Putin has sometimes dallied with elements on the far left, he has presented himself as a hero to the cultural right, defending the “traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population,” as he told the Financial Times in 2019.

He has explicitly criticized liberalism — “The liberal idea has become obsolete,” he also said — along with LGBTQ rights, immigration and, more generally, the freedoms taken for granted in democratic countries.

This has pushed many who might once have been wary of a hard line against Russia to embrace a far tougher stance. In Germany, the Green Party has moved away from its near-pacifism of the 1980s to a tough anti-Putin line. Divisions within the country’s Social Democratic Party, which prided itself on opening the way toward detente with the old Soviet Union, have been resolved in favor of facing down Putin.

Germany’s suspension of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Russia, announced by Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz after Putin recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine, was a powerful example of the costs of Putin’s obdurate authoritarianism.

“Putin acted out of a belief the West was weak and divided,” Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told me. “It turned out he was wrong.”

And with his bizarre and angry speech dismissing Ukraine’s existence as an independent nation — “Modern Ukraine was entirely and fully created by Russia,” he said this week, falsely — Putin undercut his argument that he is primarily concerned with keeping Ukraine out of NATO.

It’s true that NATO’s expansion after the Cold War divided the Western foreign policy community. Skeptics have argued that the addition of nations formerly within the Soviet orbit needlessly fed Russian insecurities and resentments. But Putin has made clear that the old argument about NATO is now beside the point. His goal is plainly the reincorporation of Ukraine into Russia, either directly or under the control of a puppet regime.

If Putin seemed unhinged in his speech, his assumption that he can get away with bullying is based in experience: his successful seizure of Crimea in 2014, his attack on Georgia in 2008 and occupation of parts of that country. It’s highly unlikely that even the toughest sanctions will prevent Putin from invading the rest of Ukraine, possibly sooner rather than later. And he seems to have factored sanctions into his calculations.

But this time, his calculations have been off. It’s not 2014 anymore. He appears not to have foreseen the West’s solidarity or President Biden’s determination to hold the democracies together. Putin reveled in the support he was winning from the right wing in the United States and elsewhere, without recognizing how much hostility he was breeding among the liberals he kept denigrating.

This is no cause for complacency. Putin can still inflict enormous damage, particularly on the people of Ukraine. Holding firm against him will be costly, and unity against him in the West could fray. He will certainly try to sow divisions among and within the democracies. Party strife is one of freedom’s inevitable byproducts. Western voters will be tempted to see the showdown in Ukraine as, in Neville Chamberlain’s infamous phrase, “a quarrel in a faraway country.”